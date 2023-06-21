L-G asks Delhi govt. to expedite ‘single-window system’ for approving applications of 24X7 shops

June 21, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena directed the Labour Department to expedite the development of a ‘single-window system’ as an integrated portal for granting approval of applications related to shops and business establishments that are proposing to operate 24x7 in the Capital.

Mr. Saxena also gave approval to 155 establishments to operate round the clock. His instructions come after several plans have been set in motion to develop Delhi’s night-time economy by the AAP government and the Delhi Development Authority.

Mr. Saxena has asked the Delhi government to take serious steps towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in disposal of such applications, as per Raj Niwas sources. The efforts also aim at providing fillip to the much desired ‘night life’ in the city. He has also instructed officials to develop a feedback module to identify any issues and provide resolutions simultaneously.

In October 2022, Mr. Saxena had given exemptions to 314 establishments under Sections 14, 15 & 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, which allows commercial shops to operate round the clock under certain conditions with regard to labour and security. He had also approved another 55 such proposals in April 2023.

‘Trying to steal credit’

Alleging that the L-G is trying to steal credit for the work done by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government said that the CM has approved exemptions under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954, for 155 commercial establishments on June 6, as well as implemented a single-window system to ease the administrative process on the CM’s directions.

It stated that the file was sent to the L-G as a “mere constitutional procedure”, and it is “unbecoming of a constitutional official like the L-G to engage in such cheap tactics for publicity and steal credit”.

They further pointed out that the Labour Department is under the purview of the elected government of Delhi and not the L-G, therefore, the latter is openly flouting the provisions and guidelines of the Constitution and the Supreme Court.

