L-G approves proposals for better mobility at metro stations

Baijal asks to ensure proactive, coordinated action for timely completion of projects

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday approved various proposals related to improving pedestrian mobility around the metro stations in the Capital.

Mr. Baijal said walkability plans were approved for Inderlok metro station area, Old Delhi Railway Station, Laxmi Nagar, Nehru Place, Bhikaji Cama Place and between Saket and Malviya Nagar metro stations.

Multimodal integration plans

He also reviewed the status of implementation of multimodal integration (MMI) plans of metro stations and advised the officials concerned to ensure proactive and coordinated action for timely completion of the projects to remove congestion and facilitate citizens’ mobility.

According to sources present in the meeting, MMI plans were also approved for Inderlok, Chandni Chowk and Laxmi Nagar metro stations.

“After detailed deliberations in principle, approval was accorded to the proposed alignment of Integrated Transit Corridor Development and street network/connectivity plan for approach roads from Chattarpur Road” the L-G tweeted.

The proposed project will facilitate improved access to SAARC University and other institutions in the area, he added.

The decision was taken at a Governing Body meeting of the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering Centre, known as UTTIPEC, where representatives from various government departments concerned were in attendance.