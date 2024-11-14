 />
L-G approves proposal to deploy former bus marshals on anti-pollution duties

Published - November 14, 2024 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena. | Photo Credit: file photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to deploy nearly 10,000 civil defence volunteers for pollution control measures, a Raj Niwas official said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday sent a Cabinet report to Mr. Saxena recommending that the volunteers be reinstated as bus marshals at the end of their four-month tenure and seeking his approval for the same. The report stated, “It is clear that the creation of a long-term proposal for the reinstatement of bus marshals is clearly under the purview of the L-G.”

The volunteers, who were earlier deployed as bus marshals for the safety of women in public transport buses in the city, were rendered jobless following a circular by Mr. Saxena on October 27 last year, citing an “improper recruitment process”.

On October 24, the L-G-led Delhi Disaster Management Authority issued an order to deploy the volunteers on anti-pollution duties till February-end.

In a note to Chief Minister Atishi, Mr. Saxena said, “I would like to once again urge the government to take concrete steps on formulating a scheme for bus marshals separately.”

The scheme, the L-G added, should clearly define the roles and service conditions of the bus marshals and get approval from the Cabinet.

“Thereafter, immediate steps should be taken for the creation of the posts and making budgetary provisions to bring the issue of bus marshals to a logical conclusion,” he added.

