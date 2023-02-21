ADVERTISEMENT

L-G approves medical boards in each district for surrogacy permissions

February 21, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The proposal was earlier approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the constitution of District Medical Boards in all 11 districts of Delhi under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, each board will be headed by either the Chief Medical Officer or the Chief Civil Surgeon or the Joint Director of Health Services of the district, and will comprise the Chief Gynaecologist or Chief Obstetrician and the Chief Paediatrician of the district as members.

According to Section 4 (iii)(a)(I) of the Act, a certificate of a medical indication is required in favour of either or both members of the intending couple or intending woman necessitating gestational surrogacy from a District Medical Board.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As per the Act, no surrogacy or surrogacy procedure shall be conducted, undertaken, performed or initiated without the intending couple possessing a certificate issued by the appropriate authority (in this case District Medical Board) specifying the need for gestational surrogacy.

The proposal was earlier approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US