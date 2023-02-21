HamberMenu
L-G approves medical boards in each district for surrogacy permissions

The proposal was earlier approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

February 21, 2023 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the constitution of District Medical Boards in all 11 districts of Delhi under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, each board will be headed by either the Chief Medical Officer or the Chief Civil Surgeon or the Joint Director of Health Services of the district, and will comprise the Chief Gynaecologist or Chief Obstetrician and the Chief Paediatrician of the district as members.

According to Section 4 (iii)(a)(I) of the Act, a certificate of a medical indication is required in favour of either or both members of the intending couple or intending woman necessitating gestational surrogacy from a District Medical Board.

As per the Act, no surrogacy or surrogacy procedure shall be conducted, undertaken, performed or initiated without the intending couple possessing a certificate issued by the appropriate authority (in this case District Medical Board) specifying the need for gestational surrogacy.

The proposal was earlier approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

