L-G approves land transfer to NHAI for 6-lane highway to ease Delhi-NCR traffic

June 01, 2023 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the transfer of 1.11 acre (4,509 sq m) of land to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of an under-development six-lane highway from DND Maharani Bagh to a junction on Jaitpur-Pusta Road section of the NH-148NA, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

Part of the Bharatmala Pariyojna, the NHAI project, is aimed at easing the traffic conditions for those who travel between the national capital and NCR cities of Faridabad and Noida. The land was transferred from the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, officials said.

The NHAI had requested for transfer of this land parcel in January this year, officials added. “Owing to its importance, the L-G approved the transfer of land on an urgent basis,” said an official.

The approximately 9-km access-controlled highway is part of an extension to link the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway to the Delhi Mumbai Expressway.

“In a win-win situation, the approval by the L-G has been granted subject to the condition that the NHAI will use the inert and C&D waste generated in Delhi at the location of its construction and beyond, apart from making the required payment for the land,” the Raj Niwas official said.

Meanwhile, the L-G has also approved the transfer of 4,235 sq m of I&FC Department land for construction of power sub-station at Nawada village in Uttam Nagar, pending since 2016, the official said.

Earlier on May 14, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had shared details of the ongoing project.

“It will also connect with major highways such as Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway, Delhi-Meerut, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), Delhi Mumbai Expressway, and Jewar airport,” he had tweeted.

“In the Delhi region, the section will feature a cross-elevated metro railway line at four locations. Additionally, a vertical garden has been planned for all piers along the stretch to provide aesthetic and environmental benefits,” he further wrote.

The Union Minister had also said that sustainable construction practices are being promoted by using recycled waste materials in the construction. “Specifically, inert materials such as biomining material from municipal solid waste extracted from the Ghazipur and Okhla dumping yards will be utilised in the project,” Mr. Gadkari had said.

