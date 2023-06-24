L-G approves land for MCD dog sterilisation centre in Vasant Kunj

June 24, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - New Delhi

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved allotment of land in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to set up a dog sterilisation centre-cum-veterinary hospital and dispensary, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.

The development comes amid rising instances of stray dog attacks in the past few months. One such case was reported from Rangpuri Pahari Basti in April, where two minor brothers were mauled to death by canines in a span of three days.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has allotted 483 square metres of land to the civic body to develop the facility under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode, according to officials.

Approving the proposal, Mr. Saxena, who is the Chairman of the DDA, directed the authority to ensure that stray dogs are treated free of cost since veterinary clinics are an essential municipal service. He added that the MCD should use revenue generated from services and treatments of pets belonging to private citizens to run the facility.

Officials said the proposal was pending since 2019. The expenses for construction, medical equipment, operations and staff for the facility shall be borne by the PPP partner, selected through bidding process. The chosen bidder will pay an annual license fee to the MCD, which has already opened tenders for the project, they added.

