L-G approves ban on tobacco products across Delhi

August 11, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved a ban on manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale tobacco products, including gutka, paan masala, flavoured or scented tobacco, and kharra, in the city for one more year, officials at the Raj Niwas said on Thursday.

Extending the ban through his powers under Article 239 AA (4) of the Constitution, the L-G highlighted that it is now affecting children and youngsters in the city and that this menace should be contained for the future generation, one official added.

“He stressed that the notification needs to be enforced strictly and no lackadaisical attitude towards enforcement in the city will be tolerated,” said the official.

The Food Safety Department of the Delhi Government will soon issue a notification to impose the ban.

A senior official of the department said that in September 2022, the tobacco companies had won a case against the ban at a single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court.

“Later in February this year, a Division Bench set aside the September order and allowed the appeals filed by the Centre and Delhi government against it and dismissed the objections raised by entities in tobacco business against the prohibition notifications issued earlier from 2015 till 2021,” the official said, adding that a proposal was then initiated after the High Court order.

However, sale of tobacco used to happen openly in the city even before September, 2022.

