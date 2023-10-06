L-G approves a CBI probe into appointment of seven teachers

October 06, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena terminated the contracts of seven teachers appointed by the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA) allegedly on the basis of forged documents. He also approved a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter. The L-G’s actions were based on a recommendation by the Directorate of Vigilance, which found evidence of “collusion” between the Delhi government’s Education Department and the school management, a Raj Niwas official said. The Chief Secretary has been directed to physically verify the certificates issued by the schools in question, the official added. When reached for a comment, the DTEA did not respond.