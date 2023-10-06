HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G approves a CBI probe into appointment of seven teachers

October 06, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The Chief Secretary has been directed to physically verify the certificates issued by the schools in question, the official added. 

The Chief Secretary has been directed to physically verify the certificates issued by the schools in question, the official added.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena terminated the contracts of seven teachers appointed by the Delhi Tamil Education Association (DTEA) allegedly on the basis of forged documents. He also approved a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter. The L-G’s actions were based on a recommendation by the Directorate of Vigilance, which found evidence of “collusion” between the Delhi government’s Education Department and the school management, a Raj Niwas official said. The Chief Secretary has been directed to physically verify the certificates issued by the schools in question, the official added. When reached for a comment, the DTEA did not respond.

Related Topics

Delhi / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.