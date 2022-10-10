L-G approves 24x7 operation of over 300 establishments in city

Some of the proposals seeking permission to operate round the clock were pending since 2016, the L-G noted. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Sunday approved a proposal allowing 314 establishments, such as hotels, restaurants, online delivery services, KPOs and BPOs to operate their businesses on a 24x7 basis in the Capital.

The L-G has directed that notification to this effect be issued within a week. Mr. Saxena’s decision comes at a time when the Delhi government as well as the Delhi Development Authority’s Master Plan-2041 have called for enhancing the nightlife in the city.

Some proposals seeking permission to operate round-the-clock had been pending with the Labour Department since 2016, said an official. “The L-G flagged the issues of inordinate delay, ad-hocism and unjustified discretion on part of the Labour Department in disposing of these applications,” the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision, providing exemption under Sections 14, 15 & 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954, is expected to boost employment generation and promote a favourable business environment, which are the prerequisites for economic growth, a Raj Niwas official said.

These exemptions enable commercial establishments to operate on a 24x7 basis, subject to certain conditions that mandate the welfare and security of the employees.

The Raj Niwas official added that out of a total of 346 pending applications, most of the pending applications — 83 — were from 2018. “These applications were kept pending for no reason. Just two applications — one from 2017 and another from 2021 — were processed,” the official also said.

“This shows a complete unprofessional attitude and lack of due diligence on the part of the Labour Department,” the L-G noted while approving the proposals, adding that it amounted to the Department “having adopted a ‘pick and choose policy’ in processing such applications.”

Mr. Saxena also observed that “such a system may also lead to corrupt practices. Inordinately delayed processing of such routine applications also negatively affects the confidence/sentiments of the business community at large.”

The L-G has directed the Labour Department to develop a mechanism for transparent and effective monitoring of such proposals. He said that the reasons for the pendency in processing such applications should be ascertained and the responsibility fixed, so that suitable action could be taken against the erring officials.

He also pointed out that it took repeated observations and persuasion from the L-G Secretariat for the Labour Department to put in place a digital mechanism for the receipt of applications. This, the L-G said, showed a reluctance on part of the Department in adopting simple technological interventions that improved the regulatory framework for ‘Ease of Doing Business’.