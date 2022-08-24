L-G appoints 40 assessors to clear riots victims’ claims

‘All pending claims should be settled within next three months’

‘All pending claims should be settled within next three months’

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday expressed displeasure at the laxity in settling claims of the north-east Delhi riots victims and appointed 40 more ‘loss assessors’ to assist the North-East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC).

With the L-G’s approval for 40 more assessors, their number has gone up to 54. Fourteen assessors were already working to assess compensation claims.

A statement from the L-G’s office said even after 18 months, of a total of 2,775 claims submitted till date, the NEDRCC has been able to process only 200 or 7% of the claims so far.

No deadline

“Interestingly, of the earlier appointed 25 claim assessors, only 14 had been conducting surveys without any deadline resulting in the prevalent delays,” the statement read.

In February 2020, communal riots had broken out in several areas of north-east Delhi, killing over 50 people, destroying thousands of houses and causing losses worth lakhs of rupees. Thereafter, the Delhi government set up the NEDRCC to evaluate the damage caused to public property and invited victims to file for compensation.

After assessing the damage caused, the assessors submit their reports to the Claims Commissioner for his recommendations to be sent to the Delhi High Court.

‘Victims suffering’

“The L-G has expressed displeasure at the laxity resulting in suffering of victims who had suffered losses in the riots,” the statement said. Additionally, the L-G also directed that the existing 14 assessors must submit their reports on the claims assigned to them within three weeks “failing which their services will be discontinued and they would be blacklisted from the panel of assessors”.

In order to assist the Claims Commissioner in case of non-reporting by the 40 assessors, 10 additional assessors have been approved for a reserve list. “The L-G has directed that all pending claims be settled within the next three months,” the statement said.