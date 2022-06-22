L-G allowing probe without govt. approval: Sisodia

Deputy CM accuses BJP leaders of trying to stall development works; Manoj Tiwari says he’s ‘hiding’ corruption in construction of hospitals

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has permitted a probe into allegations of irregularities in the construction of government hospitals without following the due procedure of taking permission from the Delhi government.

Terming the case “fake”, the AAP leader wrote to the L-G, requesting him to withdraw the permission given for the probe.

He alleged that BJP leaders are trying to stall the construction of more government hospitals in Delhi by filing frivolous complaints.

“The Delhi L-G has reopened an old complaint filed by [BJP leader] Manoj Tiwari to be investigated by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB). We’re not afraid of any investigation. But this is being done to stall the development process by falsely framing honest leaders and officials. This is not a bona fide move but a disgraceful act,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The AAP leader claimed that Mr. Saxena’s predecessor, Anil Baijal, had concluded that it was a “frivolous” complaint and it was “politically motivated”. “He did not consider it worth a detailed investigation and now, the new L-G has reopened the investigation by transferring it to the ACB,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He said as per Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, no police officer can conduct any inquiry or investigation into any offence alleged to have been committed by a public servant without the previous approval of the State government.

“This is a dangerous precedent set by the Delhi L-G, which will encourage the entire BJP to lodge a false complaint if they want to stall developmental works,” Mr. Sisodia added.

Letter to L-G

He wrote in the letter to the L-G that the permission for the probe was “wrong, both by law and in terms of effective governance”.

Reacting to Mr. Sisodia’s allegations, Mr. Tiwari said the Deputy Chief Minister was trying to “hide” corruption in the construction of seven temporary hospitals and clarified that a city court had ordered a probe into them.

“My complaint of irregularities in the construction of hospitals was based on proof. It was a court order that said prima facie there was corruption which need to be probed,” the North East Delhi MP said.

“Sisodia said the probe was approved by the L-G. He also said he has filed a defamation case against me. However, he shied away from telling people that the Supreme Court has stayed it [defamation suit]. He could face contempt of court for his comments,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Mr. Sisodia’s letter to the L-G clearly showed AAP feared “any kind of inquiry” and had “many skeletons in its cupboard”.

“It is surprising that the AAP government, which came to power promising zero tolerance for corruption, is seen defending tainted Minister Satyendra Jain on one hand and trying to stall an inquiry on technicalities on the other,” he said.