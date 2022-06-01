L-G addresses uprooting of trees; asks officials to assess cause

Workers carry uprooted trees in a tractor following Monday’s thunderstorm in Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

June 01, 2022 01:33 IST

The storm uprooted over 100 trees in Lutyens’ Delhi and over 200 trees in MCD areas, affecting traffic movement

Taking note of the uprooting of trees to the heavy rain and thunderstorm across the Capital on Monday, Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday asked the agencies concerned to assess the causes for their toppling to ensure such incidents do not recur, an official statement said.

Mr. Saxena has asked the authorities to de-concretise one square metre area around the tree bases, the statement added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The heavy downpour and thunderstorm on Monday severely damaged many vehicles, with trees falling on them. While the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) received over 150 calls regarding toppled trees and fallen branches, the control room at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received 155 such calls till 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to NDMC’s report, 77 trees got uprooted and 58 branches fell in the Lutyens’ area as of May 30.

However, the count of uprooted trees in the area went up on Tuesday with over 100 fallen trees and “tentatively above 1,000 fallen branches”, a senior NDMC official said.

He added that the civic body is in the process of ascertaining whether trees with a heritage tag were also uprooted due to the heavy rains and thunderstorm on Monday.

“The data is still being compiled. The fallen branches, that is likely over 1000, are only from what I have observed on main roads. For instance, the entire stretch from Windsor place to Mandi House alone saw plenty of damage to trees,” the NDMC official said.

The MCD said over 200 trees were uprooted in areas under its jurisdiction.

The L-G said the government has taken a serious note of the falling of the trees and assured that the issue will be addressed at the earliest, the statement said, adding that officials have been directed to prune all weak, diseased and unevenly grown trees immediately.

Workers removing trees uprooted at Kasturba Gandhi Marg in the Lutyen’s area. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Apart from Lutyens’ Delhi, uprooted trees and fallen branches blocked multiple roads in Jantar Mantar Marg, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Copernicus Marg and Tilak Marg, thereby affecting traffic movement.

The areas that saw the highest uprooting of trees in Lutyens’ include Parliament Street, Sansad Marg, Ashoka Road and Talkatora Garden, while the maximum number of branches fell in the Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Golf Link and Bharti Nagar areas.

According to the NDMC’s report, the 77 trees uprooted in Lutyens’ include jamun (5), neem (7), arjun (4), peepal (6), while two trees each of pilkhan and bargad also fell off due to the storm.

One tree each of imli, kadelia, kusum, kekan, balam, bheda and eucalyptus were also lost.

The NDMC official said the Lutyens’ area loses an average of 50 trees per year, while the Capital’s total loss is over 200 trees per year.

The official added that Lutyens’ Delhi has lost over 1,800 trees since 2015, while between 2015 and 2021, a total of 300 heritage trees were lost. Most of these trees lost were due to road construction work and routine laying of underground utility cables by various companies, he said.

(With PTI inputs)