L-G acts against DDA officer for ‘lackadaisical approach’ in conducting land surveys

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena took action against an IAS officer posted at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as Commissioner (Land Management) over his “lackadaisical approach” in utilising drones to conduct land surveys across various parts of the city.

In a note to DDA Vice-Chairperson Ashish Kundra on Monday, the L-G’s Principal Secretary said, “His contribution to the work assigned to him has been subpar. Hon’ble Lt. Governor has desired that his services may be surrendered at the disposal of the Department of Personnel and Training for repatriation to his parent cadre immediately.”

The note said that the officer was tasked with “utilising drone surveys to generate and analyse the data to determine the current status of the land, including encroachments, unauthorised constructions, change detection, etc., which was discussed and deliberated in meetings chaired by the Lt. Governor on June 6, August 2, and August 16”.

It added, “It has been noted with grave concern that despite a commitment in June itself… nothing has happened in this regard.”

