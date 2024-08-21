GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L-G acts against DDA officer for ‘lackadaisical approach’ in conducting land surveys

Published - August 21, 2024 12:38 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena 

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena  | Photo Credit: file photo

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena took action against an IAS officer posted at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) as Commissioner (Land Management) over his “lackadaisical approach” in utilising drones to conduct land surveys across various parts of the city.

In a note to DDA Vice-Chairperson Ashish Kundra on Monday, the L-G’s Principal Secretary said, “His contribution to the work assigned to him has been subpar. Hon’ble Lt. Governor has desired that his services may be surrendered at the disposal of the Department of Personnel and Training for repatriation to his parent cadre immediately.”

The note said that the officer was tasked with “utilising drone surveys to generate and analyse the data to determine the current status of the land, including encroachments, unauthorised constructions, change detection, etc., which was discussed and deliberated in meetings chaired by the Lt. Governor on June 6, August 2, and August 16”.

It added, “It has been noted with grave concern that despite a commitment in June itself… nothing has happened in this regard.”

Related Topics

Delhi / executive (government)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.