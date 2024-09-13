L-G, AAP spar over eviction notice to school 

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday slammed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over an eviction notice to a school predominantly attended by Dalit students, saying the government handled the issue “callously and in a politically pre-meditated manner”.

Acting as an appellate authority, the L-G also set aside a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) order that had directed Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Adarsh Vidyalaya to vacate the land occupied by it in Dakshinpuri.

Responding to the allegations, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said it had nothing to do with the order as it was issued by some senior officials, who come under the L-G. “Instead of issuing such a long press release, the L-G should have taken instant action against the officers who issued the order. The L-G office has not even named those officers,” the party said in a statement.

In a notice on May 17, the DUSIB had told the school, being run by Gandhi Harijan Sewak Samaj since 1964, to vacate the property within a month. Later, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed the building.

At the time of the MCD action, the school had around 650 students. The notice was issued to the school on a complaint filed by area MLA and AAP leader Ajay Dutt, who alleged that the school was functioning on an encroached land.

Overturning the order, the L-G said the eviction will have an adverse impact on the future of its students and 27 staff members, and prove detrimental to the appellant, “who apart from belonging to the most marginalised Dalit community is also involved in carrying out the task of educating poor children”.

“Before parting with the case, I would like to reiterate that there seems to have been some deeply entrenched vested interests against the running of this school for quite some time,” Mr. Saxena said in his order.

‘AAP anti-Dalit’

Attacking AAP over the issue, former Delhi Social Welfare Minister and BJP leader Raaj Kumar Anand said the ruling party’s politics has always been “anti-Dalit”. He alleged that Mr. Dutt “wanted to confiscate part of the land” to build his office due to which he complained against the school.

Sharing similar sentiments, a former AAP Minister and now a Congress leader, Rajendra Pal Gautam, said, “AAP has not done anything for the Dalit community. They have failed to bring new schemes, or even implement the already existing ones. Even now, the Social Welfare Ministry is functioning without a Minister.”

