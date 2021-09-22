Kyrgyzstan woman, son found murdered in flat

NEW DELHI

22 September 2021 00:39 IST

She was pregnant; police verifying statements of people

A 28-year-old pregnant woman, hailing from Kyrgyzstan, and her one-year-old son were found murdered at a house in south-east Delhi’s Kalkaji on Tuesday, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) R.P. Meena said that the victim has been identified as Myskal Zhumabaeva and son Manas.

According to the police, a PCR call was received in the morning stating that a woman and her child have been murdered at a flat in Kalkaji’s K-Block.

Quarrel with husband

When the police reached the spot, the mother-son duo were found murdered and lying on the bed with stab injuries. The spot was visited by the crime team and senior officers, Mr. Meena said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that Myskal is the wife of one Vinay Chauhan and the couple used to reside in Greater Kailash.

On Monday night, Myskal fell ill and complained of stomach ache. She wanted to visit a hospital and the couple argued over which hospital to visit, a senior police officer said, adding that Mr. Chauhan left the house after the argument and went to meet his friend Wahid.

Stayed at friend’s place

The police said that Myskal then called her friend Matluba Madusmonova, an Uzbekistan national, and Avinish to help her visit the hospital. After the check-up, Myskal went to Matluba’s house in Kalkaji and stayed the night there, as told to the police.

Called husband

“The friend said that when she and her flatmate woke up in the morning, they went to Myskal’s room and saw the mother-son dead,” the officer said.

The friend called the victim’s husband after seeing the body who informed the police.

Mr. Meena said that the husband told the police that the two got married over two years ago and that he runs a guest house.

“All the versions given by people are being verified. CCTV footage and technical details are being obtained to ascertain the sequence of events,” Mr. Meena said.

A case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation is under way.