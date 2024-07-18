GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuwait Embassy employee arrested for molesting housekeeping employee

Published - July 18, 2024 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A worker employed at the Kuwait Embassy in Chanakyapuri area has been arrested for allegedly molesting a housekeeping employee, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Abu Bakar, 70, was arrested after an FIR was registered against him on Thursday, a senior police officer said. He had been working at the embassy for the last two years.

A PCR call regarding the matter was received on Thursday, wherein a man alleged that the accused had sexually harassed his 20-year-old wife while she was at work.

Police teams reached the spot and conducted the probe, the officer said, and a case under Section 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Chanakyapuri police station, following which the accused was arrested.

The victim was employed at the embassy in February this year. A further probe is underway, said police.

