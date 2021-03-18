Kushwaha nominated as MLC

Upendra Kushwaha, who had joined the JD(U) on March 14, figured among the 12 MLCs – six each from the BJP and JD(U) – nominated on Wednesday by Governor Phagu Chauhan. NDA ruling alliance partners Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party protested over not being consulted for the list of nominated MLCs.
The buzz in political corridors is that Mr. Kushwaha, who was made chief of the JD(U) parliamentary board earlier, could be inducted into the Nitish Kumar Cabinet as well.
Ten seats were vacated since June 2020 while two seats had earlier fallen vacant due to members getting elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.
Besides Mr. Kushwaha, five other leaders from the JD(U) nominated as MLCs are Ashok Choudhury, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Gandhi, Lalan Saraf and Ram Bachan Rai. From the BJP quota, the six leaders are former Gopalganj MP Janak Ram, Devesh Kumar, Pramod Kumar Chandravanshi, Ghanshyam Thakur, Rajendra Gupta and Nivedita Singh.
“The nomination of MLCs was done without our consultation. It is against the spirit of coalition dharma,” said HAM(S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan, adding that “the move has brought the party to the point where it would mull over taking a big decision”. Similarly, VIP spokesperson Rajeev Mishra said, “We were not consulted on this.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath