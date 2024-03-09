Kuki-Zo women’s group writes to President Murmu seeking justice

March 09, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, Delhi and NCR, on Friday wrote an appeal to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, seeking that every possible measure be taken to help restore the faith of tribal women of Manipur in the democratic institutions and processes of the country.

“May this International Women’s Day be a turning point in the abysmal performance of governments at every level in safeguarding women and their interests in this great republic of ours,” said the letter, also marked to the Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma, National Human Rights Commission Chairperson, Justice Arun Mishra and the Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes.

Kuki-Zo bore the brunt

At a press conference in Delhi on Friday organised by the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum and the Kuki Students’ Organisation of Delhi NCR on the occasion of International Women’s Day, the tribal bodies stressed how the ongoing ethnic conflict has had a disproportionate impact on the Kuki-Zo people, specifically on the women of the community, who have “borne the brunt of this onslaught”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: End pact with Kuki-Zo groups, Manipur Assembly tells Centre

The tribal bodies went on to cite incidents of discrimination, mutilation, killings, atrocities, and attacks on almost three dozen women from their community, adding that even the first such instance of rape and murder was highlighted only on social media despite complaints having been sent to Constitutional bodies such as the National Commission for Women.

Support victims

Given the situation as it stands in Manipur currently, the tribal bodies, in their letter to the President, called for the authorities to believe the victims, investigate and prosecute the crimes against them, provide medical and psychological support, and ensure access to rehabilitation.

In a press statement issued by the tribal bodies on Friday, they said, “The theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’. However, Kuki-Zo women have been on the receiving end of inhuman torture, vilification, and have been stripped of their fundamental right to live with dignity. For the past ten months, they have been victims of unfathomable violence, their voices silenced and their cries for help ignored.”

Tara Manching Hangzo, one of the Kuki-Zo victims of the conflict who had to flee their Imphal home when the conflict began, said at the press conference, “As a Kuki-Zo woman, I am facing discrimination at three levels. One, as a woman, the second as an Adivasi, and third as a member of a minority religion - Christianity.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT