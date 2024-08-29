Kuki-Zo bodies to protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over leaked Manipur tapes

Kuki-Zo bodies in New Delhi and Manipur have called for a mass demonstration in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday (August 31, 2024) over the leaked audio tapes purportedly revealing Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s ‘complicity’ in the State’s ethnic conflict.

The protest call has been given by the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of Kuki tribes in Manipur, and the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) Delhi NCR Chapter, which held a press conference here on Thursday (August 29, 2024) over the issue.

The audio tapes, purportedly containing the voice of Mr. Singh, allegedly reveals his complicity in the ethnic conflict that has been going on in the State for more than a year now.

The KSO, in its press conference said, “The leaked audio of N. Biren Singh is irrefutable evidence that explains the whole gamut of the Manipur crisis – the Chief Minister and the illegitimate exercise of State government institutions and mechanisms to perpetrate the ethnic cleansing campaign against the Kuki-Zo people.”

The KSO said that the “revelation of the complicity of the Manipur government” in the “ethnic cleansing campaign” requires a “resolute and decisive response” from the Centre.

This comes after the State’s 10 Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs issued a similar statement in the wake of the audio clips going viral on social media.

The tapes have been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs-constituted Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Ajay Lamba along with an affidavit outlining the circumstances under which those were recorded.