GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kuki-Zo bodies to protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over leaked Manipur tapes

The KSO said the “leaked audio of N. Biren Singh is irrefutable evidence” of the “exercise of State government institutions... to perpetrate the ethnic cleansing campaign against the Kuki-Zo”

Published - August 29, 2024 09:45 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Kuki-Zo bodies in New Delhi and Manipur have called for a mass demonstration in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday (August 31, 2024) over the leaked audio tapes purportedly revealing Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s ‘complicity’ in the State’s ethnic conflict.

The protest call has been given by the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of Kuki tribes in Manipur, and the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) Delhi NCR Chapter, which held a press conference here on Thursday (August 29, 2024) over the issue.

The audio tapes, purportedly containing the voice of Mr. Singh, allegedly reveals his complicity in the ethnic conflict that has been going on in the State for more than a year now.

The KSO, in its press conference said, “The leaked audio of N. Biren Singh is irrefutable evidence that explains the whole gamut of the Manipur crisis – the Chief Minister and the illegitimate exercise of State government institutions and mechanisms to perpetrate the ethnic cleansing campaign against the Kuki-Zo people.”

The KSO said that the “revelation of the complicity of the Manipur government” in the “ethnic cleansing campaign” requires a “resolute and decisive response” from the Centre.

This comes after the State’s 10 Kuki-Zomi-Hmar MLAs issued a similar statement in the wake of the audio clips going viral on social media.

The tapes have been submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs-constituted Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Ajay Lamba along with an affidavit outlining the circumstances under which those were recorded.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.