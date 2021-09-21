Kuki National Front chief held in Delhi

NEW DELHI

21 September 2021 00:54 IST

Commander-in-chief of Manipur’s insurgent group —Kuki National Front — has been arrested, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the accused has been identified as Mangkholam Kipgen alias David Kipgen (24) who was arrested from Dwarka Sector 7.

On Sunday, information was received about the movement of a wanted insurgent of Manipur in Dwarka after which the police laid a trap and apprehended Kipgen.

“He has studied up to Class VII and in 2018, he came in contact with KNF cadres of his village and got engaged with them in extortion, robbery, dacoity among other crimes. Soon, he became infamous for snatching weapons of forces, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other heinous activities,” Mr. Kushwah said adding that in 2020, he declared himself as self-styled commander-in-chief.

In December 2020, he along with other accomplices, holding sophisticated weapons attacked, overpowered and kidnapped two sentries of Kangvai Police outpost, district Churachandpur, Manipur and later took away one service rifle INSAS. In February 2021, he along with his accomplices abducted one Nepali national from Kalapahar, Churachandpur, Manipur for ransom.

Recently, he was planning to kidnap the employees of a construction company, involved in major projects and other establishments in Manipur for extortion.