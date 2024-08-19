Kolkata rape-murder: Medicos seek death penalty for accused 

Resident doctors working at several government and private hospitals in the city on Sunday held a candlelight march at Connaught Place seeking death penalty for the accused in the rape and murder case of a woman medico at the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carrying placards and banners, the protesters distributed pamphlets among people to make them aware about the safety challenges faced by them in the line of duty.

They also raised slogans on the occasion, seeking immediate implementation of a Central Act to safeguard medical practitioners against every kind of violence while on duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t want people and the government to treat it as just another news. A woman has been violated at her workplace and we want justice,” said Gollapalli Divya, a fourth-year student at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Shreya, a junior doctor at Max Hospital, sought the harshest possible punishment for the accused in the Kolkata case. “The punishment should match the level of atrocity meted out. All those involved in the case should be given the death penalty,” she said.

‘Protest to continue’

As people made videos and showed solidarity with the protesters, the resident doctors declared that the boycott of out-patient departments and elective services at city hospitals would continue until their demands are met.

Arushi, a third-year student at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said though doctors are not allowed to strike work under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, their protest is the result of the non-redressal of their safety concerns for long by the government.

“The emergencies services are functional at all hospitals. Services of consultants are available at hospitals to ensure that patients don’t suffer,” she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.