GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata rape-murder: Medicos seek death penalty for accused 

Updated - August 19, 2024 01:16 am IST

Published - August 19, 2024 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

Alisha Dutta
Resident doctors protesting at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Sunday.

Resident doctors protesting at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Resident doctors working at several government and private hospitals in the city on Sunday held a candlelight march at Connaught Place seeking death penalty for the accused in the rape and murder case of a woman medico at the State-run R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Carrying placards and banners, the protesters distributed pamphlets among people to make them aware about the safety challenges faced by them in the line of duty.

They also raised slogans on the occasion, seeking immediate implementation of a Central Act to safeguard medical practitioners against every kind of violence while on duty.

“We don’t want people and the government to treat it as just another news. A woman has been violated at her workplace and we want justice,” said Gollapalli Divya, a fourth-year student at Lady Hardinge Medical College.

Shreya, a junior doctor at Max Hospital, sought the harshest possible punishment for the accused in the Kolkata case. “The punishment should match the level of atrocity meted out. All those involved in the case should be given the death penalty,” she said.

‘Protest to continue’

As people made videos and showed solidarity with the protesters, the resident doctors declared that the boycott of out-patient departments and elective services at city hospitals would continue until their demands are met.

Arushi, a third-year student at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said though doctors are not allowed to strike work under the Essential Services Maintenance Act, their protest is the result of the non-redressal of their safety concerns for long by the government.

“The emergencies services are functional at all hospitals. Services of consultants are available at hospitals to ensure that patients don’t suffer,” she added. 

Related Topics

Delhi / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.