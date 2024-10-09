GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kolkata medic rape-murder: Delhi doctors join Bengal colleagues with hunger strike, candle march

The doctors at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital join, wearing black ribbons as a symbol of solidarity and remembrance for their murdered colleague, while the resident doctors of AIIMS-Delhi announces a candle march at 6 p.m. at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium

Updated - October 09, 2024 11:57 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Junior Doctors continue their fast-unto-death hunger strike demanding justice for the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Junior Doctors continue their fast-unto-death hunger strike demanding justice for the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital incident in Kolkata on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Doctors at Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) began a one-day hunger strike to show solidarity with junior doctors in West Bengal who are protesting the brutal rape and murder of a female medic.

Doctors at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital also joined in on Wednesday (October 9, 2024), wearing black ribbons as a symbol of solidarity and remembrance for their murdered colleague, while the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi announced a candle march scheduled for 6 p.m. at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium.

Senior doctors resignation

Aparna Setia, president of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) RDA, said doctors are holding a symbolic hunger strike during working hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

"During this period, we will abstain from eating or drinking to express our support for the junior doctors in West Bengal who have been on a hunger strike," Aparna Setia told PTI.

The MAMC is also organising various activities in support of the doctors' cause.

Accused in R.G. Kar rape and murder Sanjay Roy claims innocence; CBI list 11 evidences against him

The GTB doctors, in a statement, said the black ribbons they wore signify their grief and serve as a reminder that the medical community will not remain silent in the face of such brutal violence.

Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has expressed discontent with the West Bengal government, stating, "It is disheartening to witness the continued insensitivity toward the plight of junior doctors. We are committed to standing by the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front as they fight for justice, safety, and dignity."

Kolkata rape and murder case: CBI files chargesheet against prime accused Sanjay Roy

In Kolkata, seven junior doctors have been on a fast-unto-death since October 5 night, supported by several senior colleagues who joined them in solidarity.

The junior doctors began their protest following the rape-murder of a fellow medic at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. They concluded their stir after 42 days on September 21, following assurances from the State government to address their demands.

The medics, however, renewed their 'cease work' on October 1 after an attack on them by a patient's family at the State-run College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital the previous week.

Published - October 09, 2024 11:41 am IST

Related Topics

medical staff / strike / Kolkata / West Bengal / sexual assault & rape / The fight against rape / crime, law and justice / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.