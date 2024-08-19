Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: BJP trying to gain political mileage from incident: Congress MP Tariq Anwar

Reacting to the nationwide protests over the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata and subsequent allegations of the BJP that the TMC government is anti-woman, Tariq Anwar, Congress leader and MP from Bihar's Katihar, said that whenever such incidents take place, the BJP tries to gain political mileage from them.

“The rape and murder incident is very tragic and it should be condemned. But it should not be given a political angle.” Mr. Anwar said. “It is the weakness of BJP and JP Nadda that whenever such an incident occurs, where solidarity is required, they try to gain political mileage. As the case is under the CBI, it is under the central government, and the culprits should be nabbed quickly,” he added.

Earlier, BJP President and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said that the state under the regime of Trinamool Congress has become anti-women, anti-youth and anti-democracy. Hitting out at CM Mamata Banerjee, Mr. Nadda said that she has failed the people of the state as she has been presiding over an administration that has looted with impunity.

Taking it to a social media post on X, JP Nadda wrote, "West Bengal under TMC is ANTI-WOMEN, ANTI-YOUTH and ANTI-DEMOCRACY. The Chief Minister has failed the people of the state, presiding over an administration which has looted with impunity. The iron grip has clearly rusted and rusted terribly."

On the alleged humiliation of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and the speculation that he may quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) party and join another front, Mr. Anwar said that he should understand that the BJP wants to use him during the upcoming Assembly polls.

Champai Soren question

He said, “He should have seen under what circumstances he became the Chief Minister and when Hemant Soren returned, Mr. Champai had no reason to continue as CM.” He further said, “Everyone knew that when Hemant Soren returned, he would retain his post. Mr. Champai should understand that the BJP wants to use him during the upcoming Assembly polls.”

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Mr. Champai stated that he felt "insulted" during his tenure and that "all options are open" for him until the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly polls.

He cited various instances where he was not allowed to convene a meeting of the legislative party and was suddenly asked to resign, prompting him "to seek an alternative path."

In a lengthy post on X, Mr. Champai emphasised that he has always engaged in politics with the public's concerns in mind, from advocating for workers against industrial houses early in his career to supporting the Jharkhand movement.

"Recently, after Hal Diwas, I learned that the party leadership had postponed all my programs for the next two days. One was a public event in Dumka, and the other was the distribution of appointment letters to PGT teachers. When I inquired, I was informed that a meeting of the legislative party had been called by the coalition on July 3, and until then, I could not attend any programs as CM," Mr. Champai said.