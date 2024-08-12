GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Government hospitals in Delhi begin indefinite strike

Ten government hospitals in Delhi have begun an indefinite strike, halting all elective services on Monday to protest the recent rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata

Updated - August 12, 2024 10:52 am IST

Published - August 12, 2024 10:40 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
Doctors and nursing staff protest against the recent the rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday, August 11, 2024. The medical faternity across India are also expressing solidarity with the slain doctor.

Doctors and nursing staff protest against the recent the rape and murder of a woman doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in Kolkata, Sunday, August 11, 2024. The medical faternity across India are also expressing solidarity with the slain doctor. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ten government hospitals in Delhi have begun an indefinite strike, halting all elective services on Monday (August 12, 2024) in response to the recent rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata.

The Maulana Azad Medical College, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB, IHBAS, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, and National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases Hospital are participating in the strike, which began at 9 a.m., according to a statement by the Resident Doctors' Associations (RDA).

According to the RDA, during the indefinite strike, all outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties will be shut, but emergency services will continue to operate as usual, ensuring that urgent patient care remains unaffected.

The move comes in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata while on duty.

The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital on Thursday (August 8, 2024) night.

"As a mark of solidarity with our colleagues at RG Kar, we announce a nationwide suspension of elective services in hospitals starting Monday, August 12. This decision is not made lightly but is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are addressed without further delay," the statement read.

