‘Kisan Metro’ service to ferry protesters

Protesting farmers have started a service they call ‘Kisan Metro’ as the tractor will take protesters from one protest site to the other.

The service has been started by Swacch Kisan Morcha and Life Care Foundation. “The Kisan Metro will take farmers from the Singhu border to the Tikri border and back every weekend. For now, it is only the Singhu and Tikri but eventually, it will go to Ghazipur border protest site as well,” said Avtar Singh, who runs the makeshift hospital under Life Care Foundation.

He said that protesters want to go to different sites but they don’t have any conveyance to go. Hence, the service was started.