‘Kisan Andolan no more in control of farmer unions’

BJP pins blame on Cong. and AAP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Adesh Gupta said that hoisting “undesired flags” at the ramparts of the Red Fort and violence witnessed in the national capital showed that the Kisan Andolan was “no more in control” of farmers’ associations.

Besides, he accused the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of being behind the incidents across Delhi and condemned them.

‘Can’t be farmers’

North-East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari questioned whether those who engaged in violence were in fact farmers. “On Republic Day, people who create a fuss, crush the police with tractors, insult the tricolor, cannot be farmers… Farmer leaders themselves should consider what they did? [sic]” Mr. Tiwari tweeted.

“In fact, all along it has been supplemented by elements from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party cadres from Punjab,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

Condemns violence

“Delhi BJP strongly condemns the violence and hopes the farmer leaders will call off Kisan Andolan siege of Delhi borders, which has inconvenienced people of Delhi and the entire North India,” Mr. Gupta said.