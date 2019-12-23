Delhi

Kirari fire: Delhi govt announces ₹10 lakh compensation to next of kin of those killed

At least nine workers killed in a fire in an illegal godown Kirari area of Rohini in Delhi on Monday.

At least nine workers killed in a fire in an illegal godown Kirari area of Rohini in Delhi on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

At least nine workers, including five women, died and ten others were injured

The Delhi government on December 23 announced ₹10 lakh compensation to the next of kin of those who died in a fire in Kirari area. Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the government will also bear the expenses of the injured and will give them Rs one lakh.

A massive fire ripped through a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in outer Delhi’s Kirari area, killing at least nine people, including three children, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

“I got to know that 9 people have died. One by burn injuries while the eight died due to suffocation. Three are injured and admitted to the hospital. We have given the order of the SDM investigation,” Jain said.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call of a fire at a house in Kirari was received at 12.30 a.m. The ground floor of the building housed a godown for clothes while the other three floors were residential in nature, according to the fire services.

The blaze was brought under control by 3.50 am, a DFS official said.

