Kingpin of inter-State cheating racket held

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested the kingpin of a Nalanda-based cheating racket from Bihar for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing oxygen cylinders to COVID patients, said officials on Sunday.

Accused “Chhotu Choudhary”, who is the leader of the Inter-State gang, was arrested from Nalanda, they said.

He was held based on the disclosure made by four members who were arrested in May this year by the Crime Branch, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said during interrogation, Chaudhary revealed that he along with his partner Manoj Mahto has been operating the gang for two to three years. The accused has engaged 200-300 people in his area for the purpose of cheating on different occasions till now.

During pandemic, Chaudhary found an opportunity when there was a rising demand for oxygen cylinders and concentrators. He then started cheating people on the pretext of selling oxygen gas cylinders through his accomplices.

Elaborating on the modus operandi, the officer said each person in Chaudhary’s gang had a task.

While one of them arranged the bank accounts for receiving cheated money, another got these bank accounts opened on the basis of forged credentials at the rate of ₹25,000 each account.

The accused used forged pre-activated SIM cards of different areas for cheating, police said, adding further investigation is under way.