Kingpin of gang involved in theft of 110 luxury cars in Delhi-NCR arrested

File image for representation purpose only.

New Delhi

18 October 2021 04:57 IST

The Delhi police on Sunday said that they have arrested the kingpin of an inter-State auto-lifting gang, who was involved in the theft of more than 110 luxury cars in Delhi-NCR. The accused, Niraj Sharma alias Vinay, was part of Sarkar Gang and was also in possession of a stolen car.

The police said that after they received a tip-off, a team laid a trap near Jasola Park near Sarita Vihar. He was spotted arriving in a car and was told to stop but he tried to drive away. After a brief chase, he was nabbed. On being asked about the ownership of the car, he couldn’t provide any document.

Advertising

Advertising

On interrogation, the accused allegedly said that he used to steal cars and sell them in north-eastern States. He also disclosed that he was the kingpin of Sarkar Gang, which had been operating in Delhi and NCR since 2015. He used to work with his two associates and would target vehicles parked at service stations, hospitals and markets where the keys to the cars are mostly entrusted to the guards, the police said.