Kin take body for cremation in e-rickshaw

Family of deceased barely has money to meet ends and couldn’t afford ambulance

Pandemic-induced lockdown cost Pawan Kumar Sharma’s family a dignified last journey as they were forced to take him to the cremation ground in an e-rickshaw, fearing they wouldn’t afford ambulance fare.

Pawan (40), a resident of Shastri Park, was unemployed because of his neurological treatment and his two brothers – Kishan (50) and Balram (48) – are street vendors. Pawan’s wife Lakshmi used to work in a factory in Gandhi Nagar but is out of work as the factory is shut.

Mr. Balram said Pawan, father of two daughters aged 11 and 3, was fine till Wednesday afternoon and brought milk from the market. “He loved tea and would have it a few times a day. Our mother made tea for him and he had lunch, after which he lied down on the cot. After a while, he just collapsed,” the brother said.

They managed to find an autorickshaw and the two brothers rushed him to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. “As it was a natural death, we didn’t want a post-mortem and we decided to cremate him straight away,” Mr. Balram said.

Struggling for sustenance

Out of work, they were barely able to make ends meet. “I used to make ladies purse at home and Kishan used to sell toys. Due to the lockdown, we have no work and are unable to earn. We are managing food with much difficulty as our father’s family pension has not started even though it’s been more than a year and a half since he passed away,” Mr. Balram said, adding that due to lack of funds, they decided not to go for an ambulance.

Their neighbour Deepak Bansal, who was with the family, said he had asked an unknown person at the hospital if he could call 102 and arrange an ambulance. But he allegedly told him the call wasn’t connecting.

However, Mr. Balram said they weren’t keen on getting an ambulance because of monetary issues. “We asked an autorickshaw driver but he refused to take the body. An e-rickshaw driver then agreed for ₹150,” he said.

Free cremation

At Nigambodh Ghat, volunteers of Centre for Holistic Development spotted the e-rickshaw and sought details after which they ensured that the cremation was conducted for free. “The government gives free electricity to the living but after death, they have to pay ₹1,500 if the body goes to CNG crematorium,” said Sunil Kumar Aledia, who runs CHD and has been working towards the cause of reopening shut CNG crematoriums in the city.