Kin suspect foul play in police officer’s death

NEW DELHI

30 July 2020 23:11 IST

They refute police claim that officer was upset due to his brother’s illness; want fair probe

Two days after a Delhi police officer allegedly shot himself in South Delhi, his family raised suspicion over his death and demanded a fair investigation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Thakur on Tuesday had stated that “it has come to knowledge that he was upset due to the long illness of his elder brother”. However, the deceased’s family refuted the claim.

Brother’s illness

Speaking to The Hindu, the officer’s brother, a 35-year-old serving Army officer, said that he has been undergoing treatment for ulcers for the last one year at R&R Hospital in Delhi but that wasn’t the reason why he took the step, they feel. “Yes, I was under treatment and he used to visit the hospital often for medicines and other things but he couldn’t have done this because of me. We can’t believe that. In fact, I was discharged from the hospital on July 7,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The family denied that the officer could take his own life. “We can’t understand why he would do this? He didn’t share any problems with us. We don’t think it’s a black and white case and we want to know what exactly happened,” the brother said.

The family said that they were visited by senior officers on Wednesday. “We told them to investigate his death in a fair manner and also asked them to tell us what they find,” he said.

A senior police officer privy to the case said that they have not found any foul play as of now. “Forensic Science Laboratory team inspected the spot and the post-mortem has been conducted by a board of doctors at AIIMS. None of the parties have suspected foul play. However, inquest proceedings are under way,” he said.

The 33-year-old head constable posted at Saket police station allegedly shot himself dead using his service pistol on Tuesday morning. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.