Kin seek relief after constable mows down e-rickshaw driver in west Delhi

The family of an e-rickshaw driver, who was allegedly mowed down by a drunk police constable in his car on Saturday, has demanded action against the accused and adequate financial compensation.

On Saturday afternoon, Mukesh Kumar, a constable with the traffic unit, struck 40-year-old Amit Jha, while he was waiting for passengers, in west Delhi’s Mayapuri, the police said on Sunday.

A senior officer privy to the investigation said Jha suffered serious injuries and was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he died during treatment.

According to Jha’s family, he was the sole earning member.

“It is because of the negligence of the police constable that we lost my uncle,” said his nephew Ashish Kumar.

“We request the government to help the family members financially and take strict action against the accused,” Mr. Kumar added.

The officer said that the accused, who lives in the Mayapuri police station barracks, is in police remand and a probe is on to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

