ADVERTISEMENT

Kin seek relief after constable mows down e-rickshaw driver in west Delhi

January 01, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

Accused Mukesh Kumar is in police remand; probe on to ascertain if he was drunk during incident

The Hindu Bureau

The family of an e-rickshaw driver, who was allegedly mowed down by a drunk police constable in his car on Saturday, has demanded action against the accused and adequate financial compensation.

On Saturday afternoon, Mukesh Kumar, a constable with the traffic unit, struck 40-year-old Amit Jha, while he was waiting for passengers, in west Delhi’s Mayapuri, the police said on Sunday.

A senior officer privy to the investigation said Jha suffered serious injuries and was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he died during treatment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Jha’s family, he was the sole earning member.

“It is because of the negligence of the police constable that we lost my uncle,” said his nephew Ashish Kumar.

“We request the government to help the family members financially and take strict action against the accused,” Mr. Kumar added.

The officer said that the accused, who lives in the Mayapuri police station barracks, is in police remand and a probe is on to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US