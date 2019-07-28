Kin question intention of accused who killed boy over theft suspicion

A day after a 16-year-old boy was beaten to death on the suspicion of being involved in a theft, his family members on Saturday claimed that he did not enter the house for burglary but was “roaming around”.

Found on rail track

“He was roaming in the area when the accused caught and thrashed him brutally. Later, they threw him on a railway track,” said a relative of the victim.

The police said the incident happened in Adarsh Nagar’s Lal Bagh when the boy sneaked out of his house with his brother while his family members were sleeping.

He had entered the house to allegedly commit burglary but was caught red-handed by the owner.

“We were sleeping together and don’t know where and when they went at night. On Friday morning, there was a huge crowd near the railway track when someone informed us that our boy was lying there,” said the teenager’s family.

He was the eldest of six siblings and his mother died three years ago. His father, who was a plumber, had stopped working for due to his health issues. His grandmother, who has a shop in the area, bears the expenses.

‘Why did they kill him?’

“Had he been a thief, they would have recovered some stolen items from him. If he had stolen anything, they should have informed us. Why did they kill him?” the victim’s grandmother said.

However, the accused said the boy was previously involved in other robbery cases. “He had snatched the mobile phone of my son earlier. On Friday, when he entered our house, my son saw him and tried to catch him. The boy went up to the terrace and jumped off. My son chased and nabbed him. Meanwhile, the neighbours gathered and started beating him,” said Anita, the wife of the houseowner.

A first information report under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and the houseowner and five others, including a minor, have been nabbed.