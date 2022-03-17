Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi Govt job

Ankur Sharma is being handed over the government job certificate by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: Twitter/@CMODelhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 17 handed over a government job certificate to deceased IB officer Ankit Sharma’s brother Ankur Sharma, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Ankit Sharma was an Intelligence Bureau officer killed during the riots in northeast Delhi.

“Ankur Sharma, brother of IB employee Ankit Sharma, who lost his life in Delhi violence, was handed over a Government job certificate by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday. He has been posted in the education department of the Delhi Government,” the CMO said in a tweet in Hindi.

The CMO said last year, Mr. Kejriwal had handed over a checque of ₹1 crore to Ankit Sharma’s family.

Mr. Kejriwal asserted that the Government will keep helping the family in future.

“Loss of human life can never be fulfilled but with this government job and ₹1 crore assistance, the family will get strength. In future too, we will help the family in every possible way,” Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Ankit Sharma was found dead in a drain near his home in northeast Delhi’s riot-hit Chand Bagh area in February 2020.

In March 2021, the Delhi Government had announced to provide a Government job to Ankur Sharma.

The riots had erupted in northeast Delhi on February 24, 2020 after clashes between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.