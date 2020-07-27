Kin of driver who died at Minto Bridge get ex gratia

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met the family of tempo driver Kundan Singh, who lost his life by drowning at the waterlogged Minto Bridge last week, and offered them a cheque of ₹10 lakh as financial assistance.

Singh was a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand. On July 19, he drowned to death in the waterlogged vicinity of the bridge following the heavy rainfall in the Capital.

Mr. Kejriwal said that he hoped that the financial assistance provided would help the family and also assured them of all possible help in the future.

“I hope the family will get a little relief through this assistance. If their family needs any help in the future, we will definitely stand beside them” Mr. Kejriwal said on Twitter.