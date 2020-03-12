Kin of deceased law student protest outside school over its de-sealing

New Delhi

‘Will kill myself, but won’t let exams be conducted here’

Hours after it was allowed to reopen, Hari Singh Solanki, whose son Rahul died in an attack allegedly mounted from the terrace of the Rajdhani Senior Secondary Public School in Shiv Vihar, sat on a protest outside its gates alleging that it had been de-sealed illegally and was “a den of death”.

Mr. Solanki’s son, a law student, suffered a fatal gun shot which allegedly originated from the terrace of the school on February 24 when he had stepped out to purchase milk as violence ripped across the area. He argued that the school should remain locked.

“I will kill myself but won’t let exams be conducted here. I’ve complained to the local police [about the reopening of the school] but there has been no action on it. I will give up my life but not let this happen. The local police misled me and told me that the school won’t open till investigation is done,” Mr. Solanki, who reached the school with local residents on Wednesday evening, said.

“If our homes and shops can be sealed why can’t the school remain sealed? This school had weapons, a slingshot, petrol bombs...I will not let it open...it is a den of death that doesn’t deserve the presence of innocent children,” he alleged.

According to the police and school authorities, the school had been de-sealed as per the requisite legal formalities and provisions. “We have collected the required evidence and there is no reason for the school to be shut given that hundreds of children scheduled to appear for exams are involved,” said Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police [eastern range].

“The school can open and we will provide necessary arrangement to ensure the security of the children and its staff as and when required,” Mr. Kumar added.

Sadaf Faisal, school’s principal, said she and her staff could make the necessary arrangements for the exams within a day but it seemed difficult given the circumstances. “The safety and security of the children and the staff is important to me. All we need is a day to prepare the date sheet and exam schedule. But given the circumstances, I don't think we will go down that road at least for the time being and especially tomorrow [Thursday],” Ms. Faisal said.