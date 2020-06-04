Kin of deceased accuse authorities of inaction

Four days after a resident of Dhani Phogat in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri was found dead, bleeding from the mouth, inside the washroom of a quarantine centre, his family on Thursday alleged that the district administration and the State government had not initiated any action. In what was a case of gross medical negligence, they demanded that a case be registered.

The family also gave a complaint to the police on June 2, but a case has not been registered so far. Superintendent of Police, Balwant Singh Rana said the allegations in the matter pertained to not providing ventilator support to the patient leading to his death and it was not a cognisable offence. He said the matter did not pertain to the police.

The complaint said the patient had difficulty in breathing and his condition deteriorated in the early hours of June 1, but he was not provided any medical aid. He was also not referred to a hospital with better medical facilities and thus died, said the complaint.

The patient had gone to Civil Hospital on May 29 for a COVID-19 examination after he showed symptoms and was sent to an isolation centre at MLR College. He tested positive for the virus two days later, and was shifted to the quarantine centre on the first floor of the same building.

He was found dead in the washroom by another inmate, Sandeep Sharma, a few hours later. Mr. Sharma recorded the incident on a phone and also called for help. “He had cough and difficulty in breathing since he was shifted to my room on May 31 evening. I called the doctor and informed him about his condition. But no medical aid was given to him. When I got up at night, I did not find him on the bed. I looked around, he was lying in the washroom bleeding from his mouth,” said Mr. Sharma.

He said the nurses tried to revive him, but to no avail. Mr. Sharma alleged the doctor reached almost one-and-a-half hours after the incident. He also alleged lack of hygiene and proper care and poor quality food for the patients.

The deceased’s maternal uncle said the evidence in the form of compact discs was sent to Chief Minister and Health Minister on June 1 morning, but no concrete action was taken. The body was taken to PGIMS, Rohtak, for post-mortem on Thursday. The deceased’s uncle said the samples of the rest of the family were also not taken.

Deputy Commissioner Shiv Prasad said that an autopsy was ordered after the death committee report remained inconclusive on the cause of death and the family made allegations of medical negligence. He said further action would be taken after the cause of death was ascertained. Mr. Prasad said facilities would be improved at the centre.

Director-General Health Services Suraj Bhan Kamboj said the district’s Chief Medical Officer was transferred for dereliction of duty.