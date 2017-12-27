Kin of accident victim get ₹26 lakh solatium

Family members of a 25-year-old woman, who died after being hit by a rashly-driven car, have been awarded over ₹26 lakh as compensation by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here.

MACT Presiding Officer Raj Kumar Chauhan directed the TATA AIG General Insurance Company Ltd, insurer of the offending car, to pay ₹26,19,302 to the mother and sister of Sakshi, who was riding pillion on a scooty when she was hit by the car. As per the petition, on July 30, 2015, at about 8.30 a.m., the victim was riding pillion on a scooty driven by a friend.

When they were near the Oberoi Hotel flyover, a car being driven in a rash and negligent manner hit the two-wheeler. The victim succumbed to her injuries.

An FIR was lodged against the driver of the car and later charged for the offences of rash driving and causing death by negligence under the IPC.