Kin murders 5-year-old to take revenge

NEW DELHI

19 January 2022 01:26 IST

A five-year-old boy was abducted and killed by a relative in order to take revenge on his family, the police said.

The boy was taken from east Delhi’s Ghazipur and his body was found in Etah in Uttar Pradesh. The accused has been arrested.

A senior officer said that on January 15, one Rajan Singh approached the police and said that his five-year-old son had gone missing after which the police registered a case and started a probe.

“During investigation, CCTV footages were analysed wherein it was found that the boy was going with one of Rajan’s distant relative Sunil,” the police said.

Sunil was apprehended and it was revealed that his brother Manoj was married to Rajan’s sister. However, Manoj had died in 2015 and Sunil believed that Rajan had a role in Manoj’s death. Sunil also said that Rajan’s wife had borrowed ₹1,500 from him and was not returning it, the police said, adding that he wanted to take revenge on the family.

Sunil, took the child to Etah and strangulated him, the police said.