Kin among four held for robbing, murdering elderly woman in Maujpur

June 18, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - New Delhi

Four men have been arrested for a robbery-cum-murder reported earlier this month in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur, the police said on Saturday.

A senior officer said the district police had nabbed three of the accused, twins Zahid and Shahid along with Soheb, soon after the incident and a Crime Branch team later arrested Azmal Ansari.

On June 8, some men broke into the house of Shamima Begum and her husband Abbas, robbed them at knife point and stabbed them. Ms. Begum, who suffered serious injuries, succumbed later.

ADVERTISEMENT

During investigation, the police discovered that Ms. Begum had lent Zahid and Shahid, her relatives, ₹10 lakh three years ago and the brothers felt humiliated by her demands to pay it back.

“The twins hatched a plan to murder Ms. Begum, 70, and roped in the other two accused. To mislead the police, Zahid pretended as if he was injured during the robbery at her house and Shahid claimed to have gone to his sister’s place,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said. The brothers and Soheb were immediately arrested, he added.

Later, the police were tipped off that a person believed to be Azmal had been seen in Shahdara’s Noor-e-Ilahi, after which a team raided the spot and nabbed him after confirming his identity, the senior officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.