Kidnapped teen rescued after one year

A 14-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Delhi’s Khyala last year, was rescued from West Bengal’s Durgapur, the police said on Friday.

The accused, Sumit Raj, from Bihar’s Nalanda was also arrested. The girl had gone missing on August 29 last year, following which her father approached Khyala police station.

During investigation, the police learned that she was kidnapped by Sumit, who was also missing since the incident, said Additional DCP (West) Sameer Sharma. On March 5, the police received a tip-off that she was being kept in captivity in Nalanda. A police team rushed to the spot but the accused had shifted the victim to Durgapur.

On Thursday, the team reached Durgapur and rescued her, the police added.