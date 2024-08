A six-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from central Delhi’s IP Estate, has been rescued from the India-Nepal border, the police said on Friday.

Five persons, including two women, have been arrested on charges of abducting the minor on August 27 when she had gone to a general store around 8.30 p.m.

“The accused kidnapped the girl to extort money from her parents as her paternal uncle was under debt and had taken money from one of the accused,” the police added.