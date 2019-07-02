Khyala sewer deaths: third worker’s body found

The body of a worker, who was swept away three days ago while constructing a cemented wall on a 30-foot-deep drain in west Delhi’s Khayala, was found on Monday, Delhi Fire Service said.
Ankit (19) was working on the project along with two other workers on June 28 when the DJB suddenly resumed water supply into the drain, they said.
The police, along with the fire department and the District Disaster Relief Department, resumed the operation at 9 a.m. Monday and managed to trace the body by afternoon.
Three workers — Ankit, Devinder Sharma and Shahrukh — were swept away on June 28. While Devinder’s body was found on Sunday, Shahrukh was pulled out of the drain on the day of the incident but was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital.
