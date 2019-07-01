Khyala sewer deaths: second body found

The body of a worker who drowned in an underground sewer line on June 28 in west Delhi’s Khyala, along with two others, has been recovered on Sunday, the police said. The body of the third worker remains untraced.

On June 28, Shahrukh died and two others — Devinder and Ankit — were swept away while construction work was being carried out at an underground sewer line of the Delhi Jal Board. Shahrukh had gone inside for a welding job. His body was recovered on June 28.

Devinder’s body was recovered 40 feet from the spot on Sunday. Ankit’s body has not been recovered yet.

Family members of the victims have alleged police inaction in the matter after the supervisor, who was arrested on June 29, got bail immediately.

They claimed that the victims were forced to enter the drain without any safety gear on.

‘Demand strict action’

“My son was a welder, and was not trained for underground work. The contractor forced him to enter the drain and had not provided any safety gear. I demand strict action against the perpetrators,” said Mohammad Shokeen, Shahrukh’s father.

Devinder’s father Guddu Lal, who was hoping for a miracle to happen until his son’s body was traced, said his son had got married around five month ago.

“It was the last job he chose to do before leaving for his village in Etah to see his ailing wife. He wanted to come home with some money in hand. I never thought he would not return,” said Mr. Lal.

Mr. Lal also wondered how it was so easy for a person to get bail after “killing someone”. “We demand strict action against the accused. We still do not know who is at fault. The contractor is blaming the DJB and the DJB officials have been pointing fingers at the contractor,” said Mr. Lal.

The police had registered an FIR under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence) on Friday and the supervisor was arrested. Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (West) confirmed that the supervisor got bail the same day he was arrested.