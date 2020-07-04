‘Khureji Khas planners tapped into Ayodhya, Article 370 anger’

Delhi police, in the chargesheet submitted into the February 26 stone-pelting in Khureji Khas, Jagatpuri, has linked “anger” over the blunting of Article 370 and 35A and the Babri Masjid verdict with the north-east Delhi riots.

Police stated that they questioned Khalid Saifi, co-founder of a rights group United Against Hate, and former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in Mandoli jail. During questioning, Khalid stated that the plan to foment clashes in Khureji Khas was hatched because of the conviction that the current government at the Centre is “anti-Muslim”.

‘Planned incident’

The chargesheet states that during investigation, it was revealed that Khalid and Ishrat, along with Jamia Coordination Committee member Amanullah and other students of Jamia Millia Islamia, planned and “committed the incident”.

“Khalid said that he was helped by JCC member Amanullah, locals and students of Jamia because they believed that the present government is anti-Muslim. And after abrogation [sic] of articles 370 and 35A from Kashmir, their belief was strengthened. And their anger after Babri Masjid verdict increased and after that CAA was implemented following which there were talks of NRC and NPR... they thought that this is the opportune moment to incite people and aggravate the issue in order to bend the government before us,” the document reads. The document further claimed that in view of this ‘plan’, they got CAA, NPR, NRC-related pamphlets distributed on January 11. On January 12, a meeting was held in a madrasa in which local women and children were “incited” for a sit-in following which a demonstration was carried out by forming a human chain. On January 13, they began a sit-in near a petrol pump in Khureji where “inflammatory speeches were delivered to turn people against the government”.

The chargesheet also states that they planned to turn protests into riots during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to tarnish the image of India. “Jiske liye inko PFI se paisa bhi mil raha tha (For which they were getting money from Popular Front of India)”.

Police said that while Khalid signed the confession statement in jail, Ishrat didn’t.

‘Thrashed in custody’

Khalid was arrested on February 26. His wife, who met him in jail in February-end, had alleged that he was thrashed in police custody. However, the chargesheet attributes the injuries to a melee: “As it was a stampede-like situation, he slipped on bricks and people trampled over him, which led to injuries in his hand and legs.” Khalid was then taken for medical examination.

The chargesheet has been filed against seven persons including a minor on charges of rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy among others and under the Arms Act. Those chargesheeted include Saleem alias Sameer Pradhan, Sameer Ansari, Vikram Pratap, Ishrat, Khalid and Sabu Ansari.

Both Khalid and Ishrat have sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act slapped against them. Ishrat was also granted bail in the last week of May to get married but the court refused to extend her interim bail in the third week of June.