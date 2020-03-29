Khari Baoli migrant workers head home

A large number of migrant workers living in Khari Baoli — Asia’s largest wholesale spice market — have left for their home town as the shops which employed them are shut due to the 21-day lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some complained that they faced pacaucity of food and other essential items following the closure of shops in the area, others said they were heading home due to the uncertainity over the lockdown.

Akhilesh Yaday, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, had already boarded a bus at Anand Vihar terminal when conacted over the phone. “I came with five to seven others to Anand Vihar yesterday. We spent the night here, and today, we have been able to find a bus,” he said.

Getting ration

Mr. Yadav said he and others worked as shop assistant at Khari Baoli. “We faced some difficulty getting ration as shops were closed, but we managed to find some,” he said.

Another group of migrant workers, who were also making their living working as shop assistant in Khari Baoli, found themselves stuck at Azadpur Sabji Mandi here. “We heard that there will be trucks to take us to our homes in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. But there are none here,” said Sashi Kumar.

Mr. Kumar said he along with seven others had walked on foot till the Sabzi Mandi. “We have no work at Khari Baoli. We don’t want to go back, but what can be done,” he said.

Another shop worker, Surjit Kumar, also from Bihar, said he boarded a bus from Anand Vihar today and was on his way home. “We had some difficulty with ration at Khari Baoli, but we managed to get hold of some essential food items,” he said.