Kharge to launch Delhi Cong.’s Lok Sabha campaign on Feb. 3

January 22, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will launch the Lok Sabha campaign of his party’s Delhi unit with a rally at Ramlila Maidan on February 3. The city has seven Lok Sabha constituencies. All seven seats were won by the BJP in the 2019 election.

Addressing reporters, Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said Mr. Kharge’s rally will lead to people uprooting the BJP from power at the Centre. He urged all party workers to take part in the rally in large numbers. 

Mr. Lovely also urged all party leaders and workers in Delhi to prepare for the rally and participate in it large numbers. “People of Delhi trusted the BJP, but in the past 10 years, all seven MPs of the party have disappeared from the public view and proved to be useless,” he said. 

He also said people of every religion and caste are extending their support to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14. “This is because the Congress is the only party that has always talked about the development of the country. On the other hand, the BJP is dividing people on the basis of religion,” he said.

